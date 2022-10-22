Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Polaris by 1.5% during the first quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Polaris by 1.4% during the first quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Polaris by 2.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Polaris by 0.5% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Polaris by 4.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.64.

In other Polaris news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $1,441,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,841.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $1,441,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,841.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $2,920,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PII stock opened at $92.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.55. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.86 and a 12-month high of $128.98.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 59.53%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

