Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTAU) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTAU – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Portage Fintech Acquisition were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Portage Fintech Acquisition Price Performance
NASDAQ:PFTAU opened at $9.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79. Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.34.
Portage Fintech Acquisition Profile
