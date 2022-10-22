PrairieView Partners LLC Buys 3,339 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,865.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,518 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2,050.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,004,228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008,600 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2,053.0% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $770,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915,879 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2,089.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,800,274 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $509,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581,020 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,867.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,262,861 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $452,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,958.2% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,083,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $327,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933,398 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AMZN opened at $119.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11.
In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Amazon.com to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.35.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
