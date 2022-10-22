PrairieView Partners LLC Buys 3,339 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,865.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,518 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2,050.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,004,228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008,600 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2,053.0% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $770,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915,879 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2,089.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,800,274 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $509,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581,020 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,867.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,262,861 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $452,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,958.2% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,083,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $327,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933,398 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $119.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Amazon.com to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.35.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.