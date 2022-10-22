Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Preformed Line Products were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 100.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products during the first quarter valued at $278,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLPC stock opened at $77.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.92. Preformed Line Products has a fifty-two week low of $54.97 and a fifty-two week high of $87.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Preformed Line Products ( NASDAQ:PLPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $163.47 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.70%.

In related news, major shareholder Barbara P. Ruhlman Revocable Tr sold 810,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $35,981,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,049,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Preformed Line Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

