Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Increased by Wedbush

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Netflix in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $3.34 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.13. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Netflix’s current full-year earnings is $10.11 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Netflix’s FY2024 earnings at $13.72 EPS.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NFLX. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.19.

Netflix Trading Up 8.0 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $289.57 on Friday. Netflix has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $128.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.80.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,825,316,000 after buying an additional 678,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,249,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,016,347,000 after purchasing an additional 364,895 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,949,018,000 after purchasing an additional 725,384 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 17.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,356,094 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,380,929,000 after purchasing an additional 930,290 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 78.8% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,556,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $971,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,016 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.