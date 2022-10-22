Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 474.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 36,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,998. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RJF has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.50.

NYSE:RJF opened at $100.99 on Friday. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $117.37. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.30 and a 200-day moving average of $99.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 19.37%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

