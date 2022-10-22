Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 57,078 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RYAM opened at $3.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $232.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $7.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.09.

Rayonier Advanced Materials ( NYSE:RYAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.14). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RYAM. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $2.60 to $1.90 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

