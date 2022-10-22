RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 817 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

RNC Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,751 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147,385 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,441,000 after purchasing an additional 43,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $242.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $252.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.69. The company has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $219.13 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Microsoft from $312.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.68.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

