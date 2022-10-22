Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.81.

NYSE:RY opened at $90.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.92. The stock has a market cap of $126.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $83.63 and a 1-year high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.85%. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 45.91%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

