Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,123,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $49.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.02. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $98.27.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 87.89% and a negative net margin of 95.46%. The company’s revenue was up 4190.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

