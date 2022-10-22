Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,606,000 after buying an additional 14,582 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Saia by 21,243.8% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 451,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,013,000 after purchasing an additional 449,093 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saia by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,847 shares in the last quarter.

SAIA stock opened at $189.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.41. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.03 and a 1 year high of $365.50.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.61. Saia had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $745.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 13,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.58, for a total transaction of $3,335,892.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at $811,814.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Saia news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.24, for a total transaction of $403,112.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,266.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 13,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.58, for a total value of $3,335,892.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at $811,814.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,301 shares of company stock worth $9,727,819. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAIA. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Saia from $268.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Saia from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Saia in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Saia from $238.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Saia from $300.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.35.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

