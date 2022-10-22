Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Shake Shack by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Shake Shack by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Shake Shack by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack stock opened at $50.73 on Friday. Shake Shack Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.72 and a fifty-two week high of $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.55 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.15.

SHAK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Shake Shack to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.31.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

