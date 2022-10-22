Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNOW. Cowen upped their price target on Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Snowflake from $184.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.61.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at $433,933.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,933.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,599 shares of company stock worth $669,710 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $177.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.49. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $405.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a PE ratio of -81.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

