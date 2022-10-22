Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNOW. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 98.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 31.1% in the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 99,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,788,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners increased its holdings in Snowflake by 34.4% in the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 178.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in Snowflake in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Trading Up 1.8 %

SNOW stock opened at $177.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.17 and a 200-day moving average of $161.49. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $405.00. The company has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Activity

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.03 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,933.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,599 shares of company stock worth $669,710. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.61.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.