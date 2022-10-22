Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SONY. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 160,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $65.04 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $133.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $80.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. Equities analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SONY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

Sony Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

