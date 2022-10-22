Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 47.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Standard Motor Products from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Standard Motor Products Stock Performance

Shares of SMP stock opened at $35.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.05. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $55.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.44.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $359.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Standard Motor Products news, VP Ray Nicholas sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $41,190.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,501.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 3,290 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $111,531.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 668,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,650,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ray Nicholas sold 1,288 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $41,190.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,501.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,055 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Motor Products

(Get Rating)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.