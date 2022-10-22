State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in State Street by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 134,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 30,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 8,937 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter worth $2,875,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 47,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 28,650 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Stock Performance

NYSE:STT opened at $69.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.64. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.56. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $58.62 and a 1-year high of $104.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price target on State Street in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on State Street to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.27.

State Street Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.