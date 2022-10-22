Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,300 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SSYS. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Stratasys in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,486,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Stratasys by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,765,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,162,000 after buying an additional 110,410 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Stratasys by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,369,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,777,000 after buying an additional 34,991 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Stratasys in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,522,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stratasys in the 1st quarter valued at about $460,000.

Stratasys Stock Performance

SSYS stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.13. Stratasys Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $42.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.15 million. Equities analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSYS. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Stratasys from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Stratasys to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

