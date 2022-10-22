Strs Ohio Acquires 800 Shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 317,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,948,000 after acquiring an additional 55,160 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 34,183 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 290,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,170,000 after acquiring an additional 24,760 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Miller Industries by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 10,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Miller Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Miller Industries Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE:MLR opened at $23.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $266.13 million, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.92. Miller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $37.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.02.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $201.50 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 4.29%.

Miller Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.06%.

About Miller Industries

(Get Rating)

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.