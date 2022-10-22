Strs Ohio Acquires New Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 111,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 579,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 177,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 78,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 53,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QRTEA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Qurate Retail from $3.00 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Qurate Retail to $3.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Qurate Retail Trading Up 1.9 %

In other Qurate Retail news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $29,657.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,011.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $806.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.25. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $11.47.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qurate Retail Profile

(Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.