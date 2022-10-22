Strs Ohio Buys 2,600 Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Laredo Petroleum were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 4.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 4.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 6.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jessica R. Wren sold 1,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $72,668.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,502.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $250,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,397,420.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica R. Wren sold 1,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $72,668.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,502.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,509 shares of company stock valued at $585,406. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

LPI stock opened at $62.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 3.43. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.22 and a twelve month high of $120.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.04.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $560.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.28 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 65.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 24.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

