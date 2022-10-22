Strs Ohio Cuts Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SBGI. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sinclair Broadcast Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SBGI stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $31.04.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $837.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.76 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s quarterly revenue was down 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.03) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 36.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.92%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

