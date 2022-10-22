Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Adient were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,562,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,420,000 after buying an additional 2,607,625 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,788,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,955,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,870,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,897,000. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Adient from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Adient from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Adient in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Adient from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.14.

NYSE:ADNT opened at $32.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Adient plc has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $50.96.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Adient had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

