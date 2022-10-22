Strs Ohio Has $242,000 Stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Strs Ohio increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TPH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

TPH stock opened at $15.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $28.28.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.10 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 20.80%. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

