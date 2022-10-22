Strs Ohio Invests $238,000 in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 13.9% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 11,650,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,627 shares during the period. SkyKnight Capital L.P. increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 0.7% during the first quarter. SkyKnight Capital L.P. now owns 8,145,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,574,000 after acquiring an additional 55,838 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,188,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,224,000 after acquiring an additional 28,749 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 36.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,523,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,454,000 after acquiring an additional 679,937 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,599,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,645,000 after acquiring an additional 56,645 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AdaptHealth

In other news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $3,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,296,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,633,082. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AdaptHealth news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,296,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,633,082. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Joyce sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 106,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,776.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,384,984 shares of company stock valued at $29,242,827 in the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AdaptHealth Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ AHCO opened at $21.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.66.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $727.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.27 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. TheStreet raised AdaptHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

About AdaptHealth

(Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

