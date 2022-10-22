Strs Ohio Makes New Investment in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 942,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,248,000 after buying an additional 142,445 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $8,748,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 37,839 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $625,857.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 588,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,740,670.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph Monahan sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $79,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,386 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,620,148.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,483 shares of company stock worth $1,149,135. Insiders own 6.70% of the company's stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $16.58 on Friday. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.99. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 0.58.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,355.98% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading

