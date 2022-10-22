Strs Ohio Purchases 400 Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in National Research were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRC. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in National Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in National Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in National Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Research by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 67.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at National Research

In related news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $32,269.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,660,844 shares in the company, valued at $189,183,657.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,361 shares of company stock worth $6,228,992. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

National Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NRC opened at $40.64 on Friday. National Research Co. has a twelve month low of $30.93 and a twelve month high of $52.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 45.39% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $37.29 million for the quarter.

National Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. National Research’s payout ratio is 67.13%.

About National Research

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

