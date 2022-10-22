Strs Ohio Raises Stock Position in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGFV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

Big 5 Sporting Goods Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of BGFV stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $260.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.54. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $47.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

Big 5 Sporting Goods ( NASDAQ:BGFV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 22.85%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

(Get Rating)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.