Strs Ohio Sells 19,300 Shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ecovyst were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECVT. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecovyst in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecovyst in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ecovyst by 30.3% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Ecovyst in the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ecovyst from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

Ecovyst Stock Up 4.0 %

NYSE ECVT opened at $9.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83. Ecovyst Inc. has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.19 and a beta of 0.84.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 12.58% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $225.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ecovyst

In other Ecovyst news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 13,000,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $108,680,250.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,259.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ecovyst news, Director Robert Coxon purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 195,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,969.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 13,000,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $108,680,250.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 274,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,259.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 31,400 shares of company stock valued at $274,906. 3.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecovyst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

