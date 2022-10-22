Strs Ohio Sells 6,000 Shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Lands’ End were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 4.3% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,302,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,834,000 after purchasing an additional 54,260 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,910,000 after acquiring an additional 29,552 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,020,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,270,000 after acquiring an additional 40,992 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 603,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,209,000 after acquiring an additional 30,193 shares during the period. Finally, Towerview LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 405,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

LE opened at $9.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.00 million, a P/E ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 2.54. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. Lands’ End had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 2.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Lands’ End from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Lands’ End to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Lands’ End to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

