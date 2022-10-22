Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 149.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $41.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.49. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $58.49.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 15.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.539 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.15.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.