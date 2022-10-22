Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $102.15 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 747,169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,768 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 22.3% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $102,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L boosted its position in Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its position in Apple by 0.9% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.25.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 306,087 shares of company stock worth $47,252,854 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $147.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

