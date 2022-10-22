Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Holdings Lowered by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,946,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,473,000 after buying an additional 443,186 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $838,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,692,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,245,000 after purchasing an additional 148,351 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 298,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 134,910 shares during the last quarter. 46.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $558,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,376 shares in the company, valued at $94,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $525,793.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at $26,884.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $558,885.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TEVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

NYSE TEVA opened at $8.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.71. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $11.34.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a positive return on equity of 25.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

