The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 48,432 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Western Union were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WU. FCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Western Union by 2.7% in the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 25,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in Western Union by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 188,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Western Union by 22.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Western Union by 2.6% in the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Western Union by 99.7% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Western Union from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Western Union from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.69.

Shares of WU opened at $13.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.90. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.32.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 239.89% and a net margin of 18.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

