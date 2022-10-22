Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,991 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.3% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,181,000 after acquiring an additional 54,989 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,794,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.25.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 306,087 shares of company stock valued at $47,252,854 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $147.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.52. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

