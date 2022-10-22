Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 54.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of TFC stock opened at $41.51 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.06.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.50 to $48.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.91.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

