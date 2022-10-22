Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Avnet were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Avnet by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,670,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,576,000 after buying an additional 427,011 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Avnet by 1,896.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 257,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,464,000 after acquiring an additional 244,878 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avnet by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,885,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,517,000 after buying an additional 241,551 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avnet by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,841,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,486,000 after buying an additional 160,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 24.2% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 759,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,829,000 after purchasing an additional 147,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Avnet

In related news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $1,063,786.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,285.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avnet Stock Performance

AVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered Avnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Avnet in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.86.

NASDAQ AVT opened at $39.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.33 and a 200-day moving average of $42.93.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.11. Avnet had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.69%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

See Also

