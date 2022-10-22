Truist Financial Corp Has $524,000 Stock Position in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI – Get Rating) by 88.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 1,571.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 50,925 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $992,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF stock opened at $53.68 on Friday. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a one year low of $51.01 and a one year high of $67.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.72.

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

