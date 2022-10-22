Truist Financial Corp Sells 2,316 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in APA were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of APA by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in APA during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in APA by 28.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in APA in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of APA by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APA opened at $43.19 on Friday. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $22.94 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 3.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.53 and its 200 day moving average is $36.84.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37. APA had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 622.55%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.62%.

APA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on APA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, APA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

