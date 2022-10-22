Truist Financial Corp Sells 89,091 Shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Get Rating) by 86.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,091 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth $210,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth $436,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth $563,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA HMOP opened at $36.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.93. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $43.98.

