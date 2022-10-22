TTP Investments Inc. Buys 6,774 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

TTP Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 700.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,774 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.0% of TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,944.7% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 14,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 13,399 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,991.7% in the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,865.4% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,916.9% in the second quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,230 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 19,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,816.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 14,970 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 14,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $214.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.35.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $58,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $58,344.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at $12,750,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $119.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.21 and a 200 day moving average of $124.00. The company has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 106.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

