Vantage Investment Partners LLC Purchases 700 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 2.2 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

Shares of JNJ opened at $168.71 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $443.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

