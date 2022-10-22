Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Stake Boosted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 116.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 3.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 140.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $41,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,264.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VRNS opened at $26.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.92 and a 52 week high of $67.76.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.40 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRNS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.63.

Varonis Systems Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

