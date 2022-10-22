Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. 17 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.2% during the second quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 10,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 5,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $1,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,145.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,145.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,260 shares of company stock worth $3,401,497 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Veeva Systems stock opened at $157.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $327.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.50.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading

