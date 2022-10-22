West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.4% of West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,205,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,478 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,799,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,587,638,000 after buying an additional 777,837 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,772,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,808,286,000 after buying an additional 265,330 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,070,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,837,000 after buying an additional 509,818 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,189,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,449,000 after buying an additional 328,297 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $168.71 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $443.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.86 and a 200-day moving average of $172.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

