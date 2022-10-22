West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Stake Reduced by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 36.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 639,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $262,703,000 after acquiring an additional 171,554 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3,441.3% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 86,762 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,634,000 after acquiring an additional 84,312 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after acquiring an additional 82,459 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 423,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $173,793,000 after buying an additional 54,851 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total value of $1,848,279.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,919.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WST opened at $232.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $277.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.23. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.21 and a 1 year high of $475.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.25 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

