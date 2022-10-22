Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) PT Lowered to $157.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $157.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.65% from the company’s current price.

WHR has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.17.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of WHR stock opened at $131.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.51. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $124.43 and a 52 week high of $245.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Trading of Whirlpool

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.76 by ($1.27). Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 22.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,028,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,495,000 after purchasing an additional 46,882 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,782,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,874,000 after purchasing an additional 22,424 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,434,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,894,000 after purchasing an additional 53,510 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,367,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,541,000 after purchasing an additional 48,510 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Whirlpool

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.