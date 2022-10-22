Whittier Trust Co. Has $71.88 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 404,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.5% of Whittier Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $71,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 38,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 32,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% in the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JNJ opened at $168.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.62. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

