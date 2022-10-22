Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Wingstop by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 281,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,048,000 after acquiring an additional 68,848 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Wingstop by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000.

Wingstop stock opened at $125.88 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.67 and a twelve month high of $178.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.94, a PEG ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $83.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.72%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WING. Cowen increased their target price on Wingstop from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Stephens initiated coverage on Wingstop in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Wingstop from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.29.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

