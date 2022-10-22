WoodTrust Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,808.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,464 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,723 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.2% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Savior LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,584.2% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,987.0% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.35.

AMZN opened at $119.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 106.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

